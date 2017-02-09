Ottawa County Sheriff Cleared In January Shooting

The Ottawa County District Attorney has determined the officer-involved shooting of a suspect near Fairland last month was justified. Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd shot and killed Travis E. Baker January 7th after Baker pointed a gun at Floyd. Baker had broken into a home and stolen multiple cars prior to the shooting. District Attorney Kenny Wright said “The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Baker’s actions directly threatened the life of Sheriff Floyd and the other law enforcement officers present. Sheriff Floyd had no reasonable alternative…other than the use of deadly force to end the threat.”