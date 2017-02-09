KS House Panel Approves Income Tax Hike

A Kansas House committee has endorsed a bill that would raise personal income taxes to generate at least $920 million over two years starting in July.

The bill approved Thursday (2/9) by the Taxation Committee would help close budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

The panel’s 13-9 vote sends the bill to the House for debate.

The measure would reverse key tax-cutting policies enacted by Republicans in 2012 and 2013 and championed by GOP Governor Sam Brownback.

The bill ends an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. It raises income tax breaks and returns the state to having three tax brackets instead of the current two. The top tax rate would be 5.45 percent instead of the current 4.6 percent.