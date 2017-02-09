French’s To Layoff 140 Employees At Springfield Plant

More than 100 people will lose their job at a Springfield manufacturer this April. French’s Food Co. will lay off 140 people at its Springfield plant. The Springfield location currently employs about 300 people. The Missouri Department of Economic Development says they were informed of the layoffs by the plant’s parent company Reckitt Benckiser at the end of January. Reckitt Benckiser will be leasing a $31.5 million warehouse in St. Peters, Missouri. The Springfield layoffs are expected to run through July 1. French’s has not commented on the job cuts.