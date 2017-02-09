French’s Parent Company To Layoff 140 Employees At Springfield Logistics Center

Correction:

Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of French’s Food Co, are laying off 140 it’s logistics center in Springfield beginning in April. The French’s Food Company plant will remain in Springfield – with day-to-day operations and the number of employees there will remain the same. A company spokeswoman says no manufacturing jobs will be affected, only those in shipping, packaging, and warehousing at Reckitt Benckiser. The Missouri Department of Economic Development says they were informed of the layoffs by Reckitt Benckiser at the end of January. Communications Manager Suzanne Grogan tells News Talk KZRG Reckitt Benckiser identified the need to relocate their existing warehouse and custom manufacturing operation in Springfield (which supports their household and retail food businesses) to a new facility in St. Peters. In addition, there may be some staffing changes at our French’s Food Company plant. The number of positions at the French’s plant will remain the same; however, due to certain union-related interplant bumping rights, some employees at French’s may be bumped from their positions by union employees who have been displaced from Reckitt Benckiser’s warehouse and custom manufacturing operation. The Springfield layoffs are expected to run through July 1.