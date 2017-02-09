Effects Of OK Governor Fallin’s Tax Plan

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin’s proposal to add the state’s 4½% sales tax to various services currently excluded from the tax would generate about $769 million in additional money for cities and counties and about $934 million for the state.

Documents obtained by The Oklahoman through the Open Records Act show state taxes would be added to 164 services, including doctor visits, funeral services, cable television, utility bills, child care, nursing home services and home-building services.

Oklahoma Funeral Home Director Association President Brian Douglas said funeral directors oppose the tax on their services and Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association Executive Director Rusty Appleton said home-builders are not happy with the plan.

Fallin’s plan would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, but allow cities and counties to continue taxing groceries.