Buffalo Run Boxing Friday Night On Showtime

Only a handful of tickets remain for Friday night’s (2/10) boxing card at Buffalo Run Casino. Three of the scheduled six bouts will be televised nationally on Showtime. Showtime executive producer Gordon Hall tells News Talk KZRG he’s looking forward to an excellent show.
“And I feel that you’re going to see Friday night three very good competitive matchups and may the best man win.”
The main event features Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk versus Abel Ramos in a junior welterweight fight. Baranchyk, who’s ranked 7th in the world among junior welterweights, recently moved his training camp to Los Angeles. Baranchyk, through his interpreter, talks about the switch. “(I’m) working with a new coach for this fight. Working on new things. I’m planning to keep working that way and getting better and better.”
Doors open at 7pm, preliminary fights start at 7:30, with Showtime’s national telecast starting at 9pm.