“It just felt to me like the right time and it’s felt like the right time for a while,” Mr. Costas said in an interview this week.

Bob Costas Ends 24-Year Run as NBC’s Prime-Time Olympics Host Via www.nytimes.com Mike Tirico will move into the anchor seat at next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Mr. Costas will offer occasional commentary for the network.