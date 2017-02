Two people were injured in a one car crash Wednesday afternoon (2/8) near Duenweg. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 56-year-old Becky France of Carl Junction was going north on Kenser Road, a mile west of Duenweg around 4:30pm, when she lost control of her car, ran off the road, hit a driveway and a tree. France and passenger 18-year-old Kyler Kemp of Branson were taken to Joplin hospitals with injuries. France had serious injuries; Kemp’s were listed as moderate.