Route 171 Center Creek Bridge To Close During Summer Construction

This summer the drive between Carl Junction and Joplin may take a bit longer while MODOT replaces the Center Creek Bridge on Route 171.The bridge will close in June and is scheduled to re-open by October 1st. MODOT Project Manager Sean Matlock tells NewsTalk KZRG, the contractor has significant financial motivation to finish the bridge by the deadline.

“If the contractor were to go beyond that October 1 date, they would be penalized $37,000 a day for day they go beyond that (deadline),” Matlock says.

Although the construction will affect nearly 10,000 drivers per day, Matlock says the constant maintenance the aging bridge required gave MODOT no choice but to replace it.

“The bridge deck has just gotten to the point that we just absolutely needed to just replace the whole bridge.

Drivers will be directed to use a detour using Routes 96 and 43 during construction. A link to the project and planned detour can be found on the MODOT website:

http://modot.mo.gov/southwest/major_projects/Route171CenterCreekBridge.htm