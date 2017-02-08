Joplin Area Chamber & MSSU Clothing Drive

For the third straight year, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network is helping Missouri Southern seniors look good for job interviews. The Chamber is asking for gently used business attire for men and women. MSSU seniors will shop the clothing on March 15th.

“The goal is to outfit each student with three to five head to toe professional looks for them to build their professional wardrobe so they are ready to do interviews.”

Martha Getz with the Chamber tells News Talk KZRG you can drop off items now through February 28th at the Joplin Area Chamber office at 320 East 4th Street. “Bring in their gently used professional clothing and accessories. Shoes, purses, belts, briefcases, ties and the like.”

If you’d like to volunteer for the March 15th shopping day, call the Chamber at 417-624-4150.