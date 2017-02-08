Drug Searches Lead To 8 Arrests In Four States

Eight arrests, 17 guns seized from felons, a recovered stolen motorcycle and 96 grams of meth. That’s what the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team gathered Tuesday (2/7) after serving four search warrants in four counties. The warrants were served in Fairview, Purdy, Noel and Joplin.

Here’s the full statement from the ODET:

On 02/07/2017 Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served 4 search warrants in 4 counties. The warrants led to 8 arrests, 17 guns seized from felons, 1 recovered stolen motorcycle, prescription pills seized and 96 grams of methamphetamine. This was a very productive round-up and the cases were not related.

The first warrant was served at 32311 Quince Road in Fairview, MO, Newton County. 3 subjects were arrested at this location by ODET Detectives and Newton County Deputies. 11 guns were seized from this location and 2 convicted felons were present at the warrant. Suspected methamphetamine was located at the residence along with drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending with the Newton County prosecutor’s office.

The second warrant was served at 304 4th street in Purdy, MO Barry County. ODET Detectives assisted by Purdy Officers arrested 2 subjects at this location. Prescription medication and suspected methamphetamine was seized from the residence. This was the 2nd warrant served at this same location by ODET in just a few months. Charges are pending with Barry County prosecutor’s office.

The third warrant of the day was served at 1090 Hill Top in Noel, MO, McDonald County. ODET Detectives and McDonald County deputies arrested 2 subjects. Detectives recovered a stolen Harley Davidson out of Neosho, seized 6 firearms and 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Two children were present at the warrant and were taken into DFS Custody. Charges are pending with the McDonald county prosecutor.

The final warrant was served at 2314 West 4th in Joplin, MO, Jasper County. ODET Detectives and Joplin Police arrested 1 subject. Detectives located and seized prescription medication, paraphernalia and 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Charges are pending with the Jasper County Prosecutor.