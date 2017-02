A woman from Carthage was seriously injured in a rollover accident Wednesday (2/8) on I-49 north of Carthage. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Chenea Deckard was northbound on I-49 just before 6pm when her car went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and overturned. Deckard was taken to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries.