Buckingham Bound Over For Trial

A Joplin man will go on trial for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend last August. 35-year-old Joshua Buckingham was bound over for trial Tuesday (2/7) in Newton County Circuit Court. Newton County Prosecutor Jacob Skouby tells News Talk KZRG what Buckingham is charged with.

“Mr. Buckingham was bound over on a domestic assault first degree, a Class B felony, felonious restraint and unlawful use of a weapon.”

Buckingham is also awaiting trial for an alleged assault on his wife that happened several months earlier.