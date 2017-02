Two men have been sentenced for dealing meth in southwest Missouri. 26-year-old Joshua Leamon of Springfield has been sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison for selling heroin in Green County from 2013 to 2015. A co-conspirator, 24-year-old Deauntee Mosby of Oak Lawn, Illinois was sentenced to 32 years in prison without parole for bringing more than 100 grams of heroin to the area and selling it to Leamon and five other defendants.