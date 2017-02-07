Joplin Parks & Recreation Valentine’s Day Craft

February 7, 2017 State and Local News Leave a reply
JOplin Parks&Rec
Kids who’d like to make a Valentine’s Day craft can make one Friday (2/10) with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.  Carla Bond with the Parks department tells News Talk KZRG it’s for kids ages 5 through 12.

“It’s a come and go..they can come after work or when the kids get out of school to come make a small Valentine’s craft.  It’s a pillow the kids can make.”

Craft time is this Friday from 4 to 6pm.  The cost is $5 per child.  You need to pre-register by Thursday (2/9).  There’s more information here: www.joplinparks.org