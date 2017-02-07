Joplin Parks & Recreation Valentine’s Day Craft

Kids who’d like to make a Valentine’s Day craft can make one Friday (2/10) with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Carla Bond with the Parks department tells News Talk KZRG it’s for kids ages 5 through 12.

“It’s a come and go..they can come after work or when the kids get out of school to come make a small Valentine’s craft. It’s a pillow the kids can make.”