Joplin Parks & Recreation Valentine’s Day Craft

Kids who’d like to make a Valentine’s Day craft can make one Friday (2/10) with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Carla Bond with the Parks department tells News Talk KZRG it’s for kids ages 5 through 12.
“It’s a come and go..they can come after work or when the kids get out of school to come make a small Valentine’s craft. It’s a pillow the kids can make.”
Craft time is this Friday from 4 to 6pm. The cost is $5 per child. You need to pre-register by Thursday (2/9). There’s more information here: www.joplinparks.org