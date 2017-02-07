Joplin Man Sentenced In Assault of Police Officer

A Joplin man that was wanted in connection to a robbery at Pizza Hut in Galena has pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and assaulting a Joplin police officer in May. 31-year-old Shawn Orr was sentenced to five years in prison. When police attempted to pull Orr over in south Joplin, he tried to flee and ran into the police car with a stolen motorcycle. Orr was sentenced to three years for assault, and two years for possession of the stolen bike to be served concurrently. He’s still facing robbery charges in Kansas.