A home in Duquesne sustained minor damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon (2/7).

Firefighters from Duenweg, Webb City and Redings Mill were called to the home at Creswell and Duquesne Road around 5pm. Duenweg Fire Chief Allyn Reding tells News Talk KZRG a hot lawnmower started the fire..damaging the back porch and a storage shed. No one was injured.