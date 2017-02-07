Duquesne House Fire

Fire crews from Duquesne, Redings Mill and Webb City were called to a house fire Tuesday afternoon (2/7). Around 5pm, crews were called to a home at Duquesne Road and Creswell Drive. Duenweg Fire Chief Allyn Reding tells News Talk KZRG a lawnmower started the fire.

“The lady of the house was out on the lawnmower. When she brought it back, it was on fire underneath it..and she couldn’t get it away from the house in time before it caught the house (on fire).”

Reding says the back of the home had minor damage and no one was injured. You can see photos of the fire damage in our photo section.