2 Arrested For Pittsburg Armed Robbery

Two men are in custody accused of robbing a Pittsburg restaurant Monday night (2/6). Just before 11pm, Police responded to a robbery call at Jimmy John’s on South Broadway. A store employee says two men wearing masks, one with a handgun, the other with a baseball bat, robbed the store. A responding officer saw two men matching the suspects’ descriptions riding bicycles near the restaurant. One stopped when commanded by an officer, the other fled on foot but was subsequently caught.

20-year-old Anthony Reed Junior and 19-year-old Nathaniel James, both of Pittsburg, are in custody. They were arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felony obstruction, aggravated assault, theft and criminal trespass.

Pittsburg Police say an airsoft pistol, baseball bat, face mask, bandana and $2 taken during the robbery were recovered.