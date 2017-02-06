Richard On Right To Work Becoming MO Law

With right to work legislation in Missouri now officially state law, News Talk KZRG asked State Senator Ron Richard of Joplin what it will mean for the state.

“I believe it’s going to put us on a list that companies and individuals will be looking at Missouri keep to companies, expand and bring in new (companies).”

There are still complaints that right to work will reduce wages and weaken unions. Richard says southern states which have right to work tell a different story. “Their jobs and pay have increased for both union and non-union over the years…and the fact that they all have more work and they’re looking to get more employees and expand the jobs and have people moving in.”

Missouri’s right to work law will take effect August 28th.