Restaurant Damaged By Fire

A restaurant west of Neosho was damaged by fire Monday morning (2/6). Seneca Area Fire Protection District Chief Manford Vangunda tells News Talk KZRG crews were called to Nansy’s near Highways 60 and CC.

“We were called at 8:32 this morning. Upon arrival of the first fire engine, there was heavy smoke showing from the front of the building and the kitchen area.”

Vangunda says no one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire. The state fire marshal was called in and says the fire was accidental..and it could also have been electrical.