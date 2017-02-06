One Patient Recovering From Burns At Parkview Healthcare Fire

One person is recovering at a Springfield hospital after suffering burns in an early Monday morning fire at a Bolivar long-term care facility. The nursing staff had extinguished most of the fire in one of the rooms in the special care unit at Parkview Healthcare around 1:20 a.m before fire crews arrived. 15 people live in that unit and have been moved to other parts of the facility while the state fire marshal investigates the cause of the fire. In addition to the burn victim, another resident and staff member were treated for smoke inhalation. No word on the names or condition of the victims.