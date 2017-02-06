One Arrested After Pittsburg Chase

Some Pittsburg residents got a rude awakening early Monday (2/6). Around 3:40am, a Pittsburg Police officer saw a truck driving at a high rate of speed on North Joplin. The officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept going. Police say the driver then drove into an open field at 6th and Michigan, struck a chain link fence on East 7th, stopped in a yard on the 700 block of East 11th Street and fled on foot. The driver was soon found. 25-year-old Emilio Garcia was arrested for fleeing or attempt to elude, felony obstruction of the legal process, driving without a license and no proof of insurance. Garcia’s being held in the Crawford County Jail.