OK State Of State Address

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is asking state lawmakers to boost the state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel and to increase the state tax on cigarettes.

Fallin’s cigarette tax proposal is similar to one she proposed last year that lawmakers failed to act on.

The governor says smoking remains the No. 1 preventable cause of death in Oklahoma and costs the state $1.62 billion in health care costs.

Fallin made the comments Monday (2/6) as she delivered her state of the state speech to a joint session of the House and Senate to open the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature.

Fallin also wants to boost the fuel and diesel taxes to the regional state average. She says Oklahoma currently ranks 48th in the state diesel tax in the nation and 49th in the gasoline tax.

She also said during her state of the state speech Monday that Oklahoma should reform its criminal justice system to reduce the growing prison population. Fallin says more than 61,000 people are currently under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Corrections, and the prison population is expected to grow by 25 percent in the next 10 years.

Fallin says health care premiums are increasing at a dramatic rate and deductibles are so high people can scarcely afford the insurance coverage they have purchased. With the help of local health care leaders, officials are developing a plan we will submit to the new administration to fix some of the problems we have seen in Oklahoma. Fallin says officials hope to reduce regulations to create cheaper insurance plans and encourage investment in private health accounts and use local programs, like Insure Oklahoma.

As for education, Fallin says a pay raise for public school teachers is a necessity, even if it has to be phased in. Teacher pay has not been increased in Oklahoma since 2008. The state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere. Fallin says she also wants more state tax dollars to reach classrooms by tackling administrative inefficiencies. She says she’s creating a task force to review the state education funding formula and evaluate funding sources.