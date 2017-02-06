New Joplin Public Library Update

The Joplin City Council has approved orders to buy plenty of things for the new public library at 20th and Connecticut. Joplin Library Director Jacque Gage tells News Talk KZRG what was included in those purchase orders.

“That included the technology for the new library, the shelving for the new library, the tables and work stations for the new library and the places to sit.”

Speaking of the library, how is construction coming along? “We’re looking forward to probably moving our things in sometime in April..and we’re looking forward to doing a soft opening and then a grand opening celebration on June 3rd.”