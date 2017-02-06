Missouri Gov. Greitens Signs Right to Work Legislation Into Law

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed Right to Work legislation into law Monday morning, making Missouri the 28th state to ban mandatory union fees. The governor signed the measure just after 10 a.m while visiting Springfield. Missouri’s new law will take effect Aug. 28. It exempts contracts in place before then until they expire or are reopened. Greitens ran a large part of his campaign on promising to pass the legislation. Supporters say it will bring business and jobs to the state. Opponents say it aims to weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.