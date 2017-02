Five members of the Joplin Police Department who were recently promoted received their new badges at a Monday night (2/6) ceremony at City Hall. Sergeant Clay Collard (pictured), one of the newly promoted, tells News Talk KZRG why he likes being a sergeant.

“It just gives me the opportunity to step up to a leadership role and pass down the things that I’ve learned over the years to the younger guys.”

You can see photos from Monday’s ceremony in the photo section at News Talk KZRG dot com.