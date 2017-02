Five recently-promoted Joplin Police officers received their new badges at a ceremony Monday night (2/6) at Joplin City Hall. Jeff Wilson and Jason Stump were promoted to Corporal, Clay Collard and Nick Jimenez were promoted to Sergeant and Rusty Rives was promoted to Captain. The badges were pinned by family members. Cpl. Wilson was unable to attend.

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart

Cpl. Jason Stump Sgt. Nick Jimenez Sgt. Jiminez’s son pins on the badge with a little help from Mom.

Sgt. Clay Collard Mrs. Collard does the honors

Captain Rusty Rives Rusty’s son does the honors The oath of office is given for each rank



< >