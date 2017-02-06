Joplin Woman Accused Of Stealing IDs

A Joplin woman is being held on 14 felony charges after she allegedly tried to pass bad checks at two Carthage convenience stores. Carthage Police Detective Adam Blankenship tells News Talk KZRG it happened at two Pete’s Convenience Store locations.
“The manager of the second store was notified by the manager of the first store that she was just at the previous store trying to pass a similar bad check.”
Carthage Police were able to find 30-year-old Breanna McKeehan of Joplin. Blankenship explains what Police found on McKeehan when she was arrested. “Ten different driver’s licenses, seven Social Security cards, about seven or eight different debit and credit cards and a bunch of stolen checks and checkbooks.”
She also had probation violation warrants from Jasper and Cherokee Counties. McKeehan is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.