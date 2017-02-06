Fallin Wants To Eliminate OK Sales Tax On Groceries

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says she wants to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and the corporate income tax while expanding the state’s sales tax base in other areas to boost state revenue and help eliminate an $870 million budget hole.

Fallin’s plans came from prepared remarks from her state of the state speech to the state House and Senate to open the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature.

Fallin says the sales tax on groceries is “the most regressive tax on the books today.” She says its elimination will benefit all Oklahomans and save a family of four between $350 and $676 a year.

Fallin says the corporate income tax is a volatile source of revenue. The governor says eliminating it will reduce paperwork and red tape that burdens many small businesses.