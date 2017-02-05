Prescription Drug Monitoring In Missouri

Missouri is the only state in the union that doesn’t have a prescription drug monitoring program. There’s a bill moving through the Missouri legislature that would change that. Webb City State Representative Charlie Davis tells News Talk KZRG he has opposed drug monitoring in the past, but now he’s seeing the other side of the argument.

“Number one, how do we save lives? How will we make sure that people are getting these prescriptions legally and pharmacies are dispensing them legally also?”

Dr. Ellen Nichols, a neurosurgeon at Freeman Health System, says a drug monitoring program would also have to link up with similar programs in neighboring states. “Without that, it’s not going to be helpful. Because they’ll just go five miles and they’ll be in Kansas, and then we won’t have access. So it definitely has to be (linked) between states for it to be helpful.”

Davis says a prescription drug monitoring program won’t solve the problem of people abusing opioid drugs, but it’s a piece of the puzzle.