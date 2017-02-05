Children & Psychosis

You might think psychosis is something that only occurs in adults. But health professionals are seeing psychosis in kids aged 9 to 17. Aubrey Doss, coordinator of the Ozark Center’s Soc-CESS Project, tells News Talk KZRG some signs a child might be dealing with psychosis.

“Talking about being suspicious of others, maybe talking about how people are out to get them, isolating from others.”

SOC-CESS stands for System of Care Community Enhancement for Early Signs and Symptoms. It’s a new program from the Ozark Center.