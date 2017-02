Three Joplin teens have been arrested on suspicion of shooting out the windows of 52 vehicles, homes, and businesses overnight Tuesday. 17-year-old Byron Love, and two 16-year-old boys, whose names are not being released due to their age, were taken into custody. Love is being held in the Joplin City Jail for 1st degree felony property damage. The other teens were referred to the Jasper County Juvenile Office.