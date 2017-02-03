Seneca Special Road District Building Destroyed By Fire

Fire crews are still working the scene of a now smouldering structure fire in Newton County at the Seneca Special Road District Building at Highway 60 and Falcon Road that began just after 8:30 a.m. The building sustained heavy damage. Among the destruction were two oil trucks and a paver. News Talk KZRG spoke with Seneca Area Fire Protection District Chief Manford Vangunda who says the fire was so much worse because of the combustible materials inside; tires, oil trucks, paving truck, torches, and propane tanks. No one was injured. Fire crews believe the cause of the fire is electrical in nature, but are waiting for the State Fire Marshal to officially release the cause.

Commissioner Bob Murray says he was called by employees immediately after they called the fire department. Murray says aside from the equipment, all of the district’s administrate records and materials were also destroyed in the blaze. Murray says his primary concern was the safety of district employees and he was relieved no one was injured in the blaze. He says he has already contacted the district’s insurance provider and he will meet with his fellow commissioners on Friday to discuss moving forward from the blaze. He added they will first have to find a location to meet, since the commissioners meeting room was destroyed in the fire.