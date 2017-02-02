UV Rays Are Good For Your Water

Representatives from the Missouri DNR were in Joplin Thursday (2/2) to meet with Missouri American Water staff to discuss use of UV light in water treatment. Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water tells News Talk KZRG Joplin was the first Missouri city to use UV light in water treatment.
“Because Missouri American has been using it for so long, we have a lot of data that we can share with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to pass along to other water utilities. For several years, Joplin was the only surface water treatment plant (in Missouri) that had ultraviolet light as part of their water treatment process.”
UV light deactivates cryptosporidium, a parasite that resists chlorine. Over a hundred people in Milwaukee died from cryptosporidium in 1993, with thousands becoming ill.
Barnhart says the EPA has been talking for years about requiring water treatment plants to use UV light.