UV Rays Are Good For Your Water

Representatives from the Missouri DNR were in Joplin Thursday (2/2) to meet with Missouri American Water staff to discuss use of UV light in water treatment. Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water tells News Talk KZRG Joplin was the first Missouri city to use UV light in water treatment.

“Because Missouri American has been using it for so long, we have a lot of data that we can share with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to pass along to other water utilities. For several years, Joplin was the only surface water treatment plant (in Missouri) that had ultraviolet light as part of their water treatment process.”