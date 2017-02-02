School Resource Officers Gather To Discuss Safety

More than 100 law enforcement officers from three states gathered on Thursday for a meeting of the Tri-State Law Enforcement Impact Group. The group’s goal is to share ideas, specifically among school resource officers. NewsTalk KZRG spoke with Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves about the group.

“It’s professionals from all three states coming together, sharing ideas they can take back to their communities,” Groves says. “Ultimately it will help make their communities, specifically with regards to the school resource officers, make the students within those communities safer.”

Groves went on to say that school resource officers have a unique opportunity to identify children who may be having issues at home or outside of school and provide a positive impact on those students.

Thursday’s meeting focused on sharing educational program ideas for teen traffic safety.