Right To Work Legislation Moves To Governor Greitens Desk

Missouri lawmakers sent the state’s new Republican governor a bill that would ban mandatory union fees by workers represented by a union. House members on Thursday took a final vote on the right-to-work bill. Gov. Eric Greitens has promised to sign the bill. His Democratic predecessor, Gov. Jay Nixon, vetoed a right-to-work bill in 2015. If Greitens signs the bill, Missouri will become the 28th right-to-work state. Seven of the eight states that surround Missouri already have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky, where it passed last month. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.