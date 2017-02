A Joplin man will stand trial at the end of the month for failing to register as a sex offender in Jasper County, an offense 45-year-old Paul Glander has been arrested for four times in the past 5 years. Glander was convicted in 2003 for the statutory rape of a teenage girl. He was arrested in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016 for failing to register his address. The charges from 2012 and 2015 were dismissed. Glander is facing four years in prison.