Greitens Presents MO Budget

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is proposing a $27.6 billion budget that includes a slight increase in funding for public K-12 schools while continuing recent cuts to higher education institutions.

Greitens’ proposal for the 2018 budget year was released online Thursday (2/2) shortly before he was to deliver a speech about it at a school in Nixa.

His plan would provide $3.3 billion of basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools, an increase of about $3 million but still short of what’s called for under state law.

Public colleges and universities would get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year, essentially continuing at least part of the mid-year spending cuts Greitens has made since taking office in January.

The budget recommends no pay raises for state workers.

Greitens says tax credits and high costs for health care have caused state budget problems.

During his budget announcement, Greitens blamed increasing demands for health care on the federal law enacted under President Barack Obama…and said that’s strained the state budget.

Greitens is palso roposing a significant reduction in the amount of money schools receive to provide bus service to students.

The governor’s budget plan would reduce school transportation aid to $69 million in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with $105 million originally included in the current year’s budget.

The transportation funding is on top of basic aid for K-12 public school districts.