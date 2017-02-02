Carthage Teen Charged With Stabbing His Mother

February 2, 2017 State and Local News 1 comment
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Tumblr
Christian Hollingshead
Here’s an update to a story News Talk KZRG has been following.  A stabbing Tuesday afternoon (1/31) in Carthage involved an 18-year-old man stabbing his mother.  Carthage Police say Caroline Hollingshead asked her son to bring groceries from the car into the house.  He refused, went into the kitchen and stabbed her with a large kitchen knife.  Carthage Police Captain Bill Hawkins tells News Talk KZRG who is in custody.

“His name is Christian Hollingshead and he’s been charged with domestic assault first degree and armed criminal action.”

Hawkins says Caroline Hollingshead suffered a minor stab wound to her upper back.
  • 4mothernature2

    Dear Public Defender of Christian Hollingshead: Having his blood tested might be a good idea. #1) Drugs #2) Lead poisoning. Carthage water tested high for Lead last year (CWC laboratories reported it) Both can alter ones’ mind and make someone very aggressive. Murder rates across the world dropped over 85% when “Leaded Gasoline” was finally banned. It would be insuring he is found guilty ‘of his own accord’ if he willingly took drugs…but if he doesn’t, then he may be another VICTIM of the Mining and Smelting Companies (like Eagle Picher, who may have “slipped him a Mickey” in his drinking water and leaded dust blowing around in the wind. Rules out the possibility, at any rate. Allegedly it takes about 20+- years for the affects to begin to show up (and he’s almost 20…)