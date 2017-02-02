Carthage Teen Charged With Stabbing His Mother

Here’s an update to a story News Talk KZRG has been following. A stabbing Tuesday afternoon (1/31) in Carthage involved an 18-year-old man stabbing his mother. Carthage Police say Caroline Hollingshead asked her son to bring groceries from the car into the house. He refused, went into the kitchen and stabbed her with a large kitchen knife. Carthage Police Captain Bill Hawkins tells News Talk KZRG who is in custody.

“His name is Christian Hollingshead and he’s been charged with domestic assault first degree and armed criminal action.”

Hawkins says Caroline Hollingshead suffered a minor stab wound to her upper back.