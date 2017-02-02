5 Arrested In Vernon County Search

A search for a Nevada woman ended Wednesday night (2/1) with five people being taken into custody. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher tells News Talk KZRG deputies were looking for 23-year-old Amanda Bell of Eldorado Springs about a burglary last week.
“Throughout their investigation, they received tips that she was staying at a house on Wooter Street in Nevada. They went to the house to try to make contact with her. They could tell people were inside, but they didn’t want to answer the door.”
Deputies got a search warrant, found Bell, another woman wanted on an active warrant (Nichole Georges-Dunn), plus what’s believed to be meth. Mosher says all five could face charges depending on lab results from what the deputies found.
Bell is being held on $7500 cash only bond on warrants for burglary and stealing, while Georges-Dunn is being held on $800 cash only bond for previous charges of possessing drug paraphernalia.