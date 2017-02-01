UPDATE: Number of Vandalism Victims Jumps to 48.

UPDATE:

Joplin Police say they have verified 48 victims of a vandalism spree that occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. NewsTalk KZRG spoke with Joplin Police Captain Rusty Rives who confirms the perpetrator used a BB gun to damage windows across a wide area of Joplin, including windows at Joplin High School. Rives says detectives are following up on leads regarding the case. No new instances have been reported since the Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department.