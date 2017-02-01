Pittsburg USD 250 Proposes Revised Bond Issue

Officials with Pittsburg USD 250 are hopeful residents will support a $31 million bond issue after voters rejected a $67 million proposal in 2016. On Tuesday, Superintendent Destry Brown and Assistant Superintendent Ronda Fincher spoke to parents at Meadowlark Elementary.

The pair explained plans that include adding storm shelters to area elementary schools, new locker room facilities at the middle school and renovating the HVAC system at Pittsburg High School. Brown says officials listened to area voters who expressed reasons for voting against the 2016 proposal.

The 2017 bond package is half the size of its predecessor and Brown says it would only cost residents $11 per year for each $100,000 in assessed property values. The previous plan called for a new performing arts center and changing the architecture of the historic middle school building.

Brown says under the new plan the prominent towers of the middle school building will remain unchanged.

Fincher says safety is the primary concern of the new plan, ensuring that elementary schools have shelters that meet current FEMA standards. Those standards changed following the May 2011 tornado in Joplin and 2013 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma.

Unlike the previous ballot measure that utilized mail-in ballots over a one-month period, the new bond issue election will take place on a single day. Area voters will decide the measure on March 14. Officials will hold more meetings to discuss the bond issue. Information about those meetings and the bond proposal can be found on the USD 250 website: http://www.usd250.org/bondinformation