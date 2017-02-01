MSSU Announces 2017 Recruiting Class

“In this recruiting business, you don’t always get everybody that you want, but I will tell you that we wanted everybody we got.”

Those words from Missouri Southern football coach Denver Johnson Wednesday (2/1) about his 2017 recruiting class. In all, the Lions have recruited 57 football players to join the team next fall. The Lions have had more success this year in getting local players, such as Solomon Garcia and Leevi Rauch of Joplin, Coleman Scott of Neosho and Jacob Allison and Keagan Peters of Carl Junction. Johnson tells News Talk KZRG word about Southern football is getting around.

“I think we’re getting better and harder looks (from players), we’re getting more of those guys saying ‘Yeah, I want to be a part of that.’ We’re painting the picture; we’re selling the vision.”

Among Missouri Southern’s new football recruits is someone with Division I experience. Dante Vandeven was the Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year in 2015 as Southeast Missouri State’s quarterback. “We really think he can potentially be an great addition to our team. He’s an outstanding guy, you’ve got to love the guy. We’re excited about that competition continuing (at quarterback).”