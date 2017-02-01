Art Feeds Joplin Offering Love Bites

For the third straight year, Art Feeds Joplin is has a Valentine’s Day gift idea. It’s called Love Bites. Ashley Le Blanc, Art Feeds Joplin executive director, tells News Talk KZRG about the Love Bites gift pack.

“We’ve been inspired by all the date night packages that have been going out. So this one is all the contents you would need to create a night in.”

Love Bites includes two sodas with straws and coozies, popcorn, cookies and a party starter card. The gift packs are $25. “The $25 goes directly back towards Art Feeds Joplin programs. Our goal is to sell 150 of them.”

Le Blanc says for a small additional fee, you can have your Love Bites box delivered. To order and for more information, click on this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-feeds-joplin-love-bites-2017-tickets-31268548069