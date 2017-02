Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon (1/31) in a two vehicle crash in Chanute. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by 38-year-old Walter Harvey of Chanute and a semi driven by 50-year-old Ricardo Larios of Ocala, Florida collided at the intersection of Cherry and Plummer Streets. Larios, Harvey and a passenger in Harvey’s vehicle, 35-year-old Daisy Cummings of Chanute, were all taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries.