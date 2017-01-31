Update On Sunday Night Fatal Shooting

UPDATE #2 1/31/17: Joplin Police are seeking possible suspects in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Taven Williams on Sunday. Captain Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG they are familiar with the individuals, but declined to provide a name. 19-year-old Paul Haney was also shot in the incident and was treated at Joplin hospital.

UPDATE 1/30/17 2:15pm: The second person has been identified as 19-year-old Paul Haney of Joplin. No word on his condition.

Original Story 1/30/17:

One man is dead, and another was injured in a late Sunday night shooting in Joplin. Joplin Police were called to the 2300 block of East Zora just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Taven L. Williams shot to death. A second person was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Joplin Police are investigating the shooting, but no other details are available at this time. If you have any information, contact Joplin Police at 417.623.3131.