Update On Carthage Shooting

News Talk KZRG has more information about a fatal shooting in Carthage. Back on January 13th, ten-year-old Sa’nya LaTrinity Faith Hill was killed by an accidental gunshot. Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells News Talk KZRG there were two boys, ages 12 and 13, in the home when the shooting took place.

“It does appear that one of the juveniles in the home found a gun that a parent had hidden. That juvenile, knowing no better, mishandled the gun.”

Dagnan calls Sa’nya’s death a tragic accident and says he doesn’t anticipate any charges will be filed.