Springfield Man Guilty of Child Porn, Exchanged 8,000 Pages of Inappropriate Facebook Messages With Young Girls

A Springfield man pleaded guilty Monday to child pornography charges. 25-year-old Tyler Coons pleaded guilty to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child porn.

The investigation began when the father of an 11-year-old girl filed a report with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in June 2014, after his daughter received inappropriate Facebook messages from Coons. When he signed into his daughter’s Facebook account, he set up a meeting with him, pretending to be his daughter. The father met Coons on the playground of a local elementary school and told him to have no further contact with his daughter.

Later that month a search warrant was obtained for Coons’s Facebook account and investigators found more than 8,000 pages of private messages between the suspect and other young girls.

In July 2014, detectives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Coons’s residence where they found him with a 17-year-old girl whom he admitted to having a sexual relationship, and having exchanged nude photos.

Tyler Coons is facing 15-50 years in prison without parole.