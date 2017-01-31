Protesting Trump’s Immigration Executive Order

About 40 people gathered near Joplin Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon (1/31) to protest President Trump’s executive order limiting immigrants from seven countries. Rob Burch, co-coordinator of the Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri, tells News Talk KZRG why they held the rally.

“To us, the ban is completely ridiculous, honestly. If you’re going to ban Muslims, if you’re going to ban people who are terrorists, then don’t leave out places like Saudi Arabia. It’s bad because our country was founded from immigrants. Every one of us is an immigrant in one way or another. So to basically close the doors to people who need our help kinda hurts.”

Burch says he does understand the executive order is temporary.